Meghan, Harry and Prince Andrew's social media accounts removed from royal website

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have been snubbed by the royal family, as their social media accounts were wiped out from the royal website.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's accounts were removed after they stepped away from the British monarchy and moved to LA earlier this year.

In addition, Prince Andrew’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have also been removed, while social media links remain available for the queen, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, and Prince William and Duchess Kate.



Meanwhile, new royals book based on the emotional roller-coaster ride of Meghan's time at the palace will finally be launched on August 11, Tuesday.

“I gave up my entire life for this family,” Meghan repotedly shared with a friend amid tears in March, according to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. “I was willing to do whatever it takes. But here we are. It’s very sad.”

Prince Andrew, on the other hand, cornered from the monarchy in November 2019 after his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein became public.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstance relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support. Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission,” the Duke of York's final post on Instagram read.

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure," he concluded at the time.