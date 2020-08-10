close
Mon Aug 10, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 10, 2020

Cardi B asks for Turkish show recommendations and fans suggest 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Aug 10, 2020
Cardi B is looking for new Turkish show and fans suggest her to watch 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'

US singer and actress Cardi B has been suggested by the official of TRT to watch historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi.

Commenting of the I Like It singer’s tweet, Riyaad Minty, digital director of TRT, which produced the series, said, “Definitely watch Resurrection: Ertugrul. It’s an epic show.”

Minty also urged Ertugrul fans to tell Cardi B why they love the Turkish historic drama.

He said, “#Ertugrul fans - Cardi B is looking for a new Turkish show to watch. Reply to her tweet with your favourite Ertugrul gif and let her know why you love the show! #Eyvallah.”

Earlier, Cardi B referring to Muhteşem Yüzyıl: Kösem (Kosem Sultan) tweeted, “I had so many nightmares. I guess I couldn’t sleep right watching how Kösem died......”

She further said, “Now what should I watch next .....Turks?.”

Other fans also suggested the singer to watch Ertugrul.

