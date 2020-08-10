Meghan Markle and Adele become Pilates buddies in LA: report

Adele lives only a stone’s throw away from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has been wholeheartedly embraced back home in Los Angeles by her celebrity community after she left behind her royal life with Prince Harry.

If reports are to be believed, the Duchess of Sussex has been in close contact with British singer Adele and the two have been engaging in a number of fitness activities with each other as well.

A report by The Mirror claims that the Hello hit maker, 32, lives only a stone’s throw away from the former royals and often makes a stop by the couple to exchange greetings.

It was also revealed that the two ladies hang out from time to time for Pilates lessons together.

"Meghan and Adele have been having Pilates lessons. They are loving it. The instructor has also been giving lessons to Harry. It’s a great stress-buster,” a source told the outlet.

This news has come after Adele’s major transformation which became the talk of town recently.

Her former trainer, Pete Geracimo had explained in an interview earlier that, "Since she moved to LA, it’s been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes.”

"It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version. She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and 'is sweating'! I could not be prouder or happier for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo,” he added.