Sun Aug 09, 2020
Web Desk
August 9, 2020

Gigi Hadid shares why she quit horse riding

Web Desk
Sun, Aug 09, 2020

Gigi Hadid recently had a Q&A session on Twitter to interact with her millions of fans.

The supermodel is expecting her first child with Pakistani-origin British singer Zayn Malik.

One of her fans asked her whether she has been enjoying a horse ride or avoiding it because she is pregnant.

Answering the question, she said, "Early on I did (only walking tho) but not anymore. Missing it!! [sic]"'

She answers several other questions that could be seen on her Twitter timeline. 

