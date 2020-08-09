Gigi Hadid shares why she quit horse riding

Gigi Hadid recently had a Q&A session on Twitter to interact with her millions of fans.

The supermodel is expecting her first child with Pakistani-origin British singer Zayn Malik.

One of her fans asked her whether she has been enjoying a horse ride or avoiding it because she is pregnant.

Answering the question, she said, "Early on I did (only walking tho) but not anymore. Missing it!! [sic]"'

She answers several other questions that could be seen on her Twitter timeline.

