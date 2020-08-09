Gigi Hadid shares why she quit horse riding

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gigi Hadid recently had a Q&A session on Twitter to interact with her millions of fans.
The supermodel is expecting her first child with Pakistani-origin British singer Zayn Malik.
One of her fans asked her whether she has been enjoying a horse ride or avoiding it because she is pregnant.
Answering the question, she said, "Early on I did (only walking tho) but not anymore. Missing it!! [sic]"'
She answers several other questions that could be seen on her Twitter timeline.