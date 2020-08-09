Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift could damage the monarchy: report

Prince Harry and Prince William’s rift will be the one to make or break the monarchy, as suggested in the new tell-all book Finding Freedom.

A palace courtier told writers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand that the two will have to call a truce in order to keep the monarchy together which is currently relying on four people in Kensington Palace.

According to the book, Harry grew apart from the palace in order to protect his wife Meghan Markle with palace staffers fretting over the growing feud which was a heated topic of discourse last year as well.

One source said: “It’s not anger, it’s hurt.”

“We need to design a system to protect the monarchy full stop,” said another source prior to Megxit at a palace retreat.

“The future of this monarchy relies solely on the four people currently in Kensington Palace. The public popularity only lies with them. When [Prince Charles] becomes king, the only way it lasts is if the four of them are not at war,” the insider added.

A friend of the Duke of Sussex also admitted that only time will heal the sour ties amongst the family members.