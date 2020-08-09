Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome a new member in the family

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed another addition in their family, and it is none other than a cute little dog.

Giving a glimpse of their newly-adopted furry friend, Nick posted, ""Welcome to the family Panda! Panda is a Husky Australian Shepard mix rescue and we’re already in love," he wrote on his Instagram.

Pee Cee shared the same shot on her own account, writing, "Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!!"

She added, "BTW @diariesofdiana wasn’t around for our little photoshoot, but we couldn’t leave our #1 girl out...so...we made it work!"

The actress had earlier shared that she is doing fine in quarantine.

"I have to say, I feel very blessed to be in such a good spot compared to so many people in the world," Priyanka told Entertainment Tonight. "We're healthy, friends and family are healthy, and I've had time to really be creative. So I have to say this has been a blessing."

"I think all of us are going to look back and wonder [how] we were at home for six months," she added. "It's almost been six, seven months, we're in August already, and that's crazy."

"You look back and see how adversity has affected so many parts of the world and so many people in the world who had to deal with poverty, hunger, more than even COVID," she continued. "It's an insane, intense time but this is the time to show our humanity I feel. This is the time for humanity to come together, and in 10 years, we'll look back at this time and really question and wonder, who reacted and how? This is a testament to what the human spirit can do. I think it's really great to steer in the direction of helping and positivity."