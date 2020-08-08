Bollywood celebrities offer deepest condolences to victims of plane crash

Bollywood celebrities have offered their deepest condolences to the victims of Air India that crashed while landing at the Kozhikode Airport situated in Kerala.



Taking to Twitter Ajay Devgn said, “Disturbed by the #AirIndia flight tragedy. My prayers are with all the passengers and crew members onboard and deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones.”

Sanjay Dutt tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear about the #AirIndia flight tragedy. Praying for all the injured ones to recover soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved.”

Boney Kapoor wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident of the Air India flight while landing in Kozhikode, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured & heartfelt condolences to families of the deceased.”



Shraddha Kapoor said, “Very heartbreaking to hear about the #KozhikodeAirCrash. Prayers and healing to the injured passengers. Deepest condolences and strength to those who have lost their loved ones.”

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan said, “My heart goes out to the passengers and crew members onboard the #AirIndia flight. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Thoughts and prayers...”

“Terrible news! Praying for the safety of all the passengers and crew onboard the #AirIndia Express flight. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones,” said Akshay Kumar.

On Friday, an Air India jet crashed while landing at the Kozhikode Airport situated in Kerala.

The aircraft was carrying around 191 passengers from Dubai to Kerala during which this unfortunate incident happened.

After the crash, 14 people have lost their lives and 124 passengers are injured. Moreover, 15 others have sustained serious injuries.