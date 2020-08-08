Jennifer Lopez shares unseen throwback photo of her twins Emme and Max

Jennifer Lopez- who is engaged to pro baller Alex Rodriguez - has been making the most of the family time since lockdown.



The 51-year-old gave fans a sneak peek of a never-before-seen photo of her son and daughter, Emme and Max, who are now twelve.

The kids looked about four or five-years-old as they snuggled up on the sofa in the picture, which was taken few years ago.

"Everything", The mum-of-two simply captioned the sweet post of her twins .



The duo, along with her children and Alex’s two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, have been spending great time together at their Hamptons mansion.



Jennifer feels fortunate that her children and Alex’s bonded right away and she told a magazine: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away."



They’ve enjoyed family days at the beach, taken bike rides, and even documented the dance parties they’ve had in their basement.

