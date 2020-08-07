Katrina Kaif reveals she is missing to play cricket amid lockdown

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who is in self-isolation with sister Isabelle Kaif amid coronavirus lockdown, is missing cricket.



Taking to Instagram, the Bharat actress shared a throwback photo of her wherein she could be seen carrying a bat and ball with a cup of tea and wrote, “Missing cricket.”

Donning a casual outfit, Katrina further said, “always ready to play. properly attired or no.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif emerged as one of the excited fans of the musical web series Bandish Bandits. She took to Instagram earlier and shared a video of her getting ready to binge-watch the series.

Katrina wrote in her caption: "Ready for my series date with Bandish Bandits. Congrats my dear friends Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra. Catch it on Amazon Prime Video."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif would next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

The film was set to hit the theatres in March, however, its release was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.