Sara Ali Khan gets a ride on shoulders of her brother Ibrahim Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Khan enjoyed a day out cycling post Raksha Bandhan festival and shared adorable photos giving major sibling goals.



The Simmba actress turned to Instagram and shared sweet pictures from their journey with a poem for Ibrahim.

In the photos, Ibrahim could be seen giving sister Sara ride on his shoulders.

Sara wrote, “Post Rakhi bonding vibe. To match with me i had to bribe. My younger brother- begged him to join my tribe. But his day out was fun- he says ‘I can’t describe’ To see more please like share and subscribe #doubletrouble #twinning #winning.”

The endearing post of Sara, who shares a great bond with her younger brother Ibrahim, has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Earlier, on the occasion of Rakhsha Bandhan, Sara Ali Khan shared a video wherein she could be seen enjoying swimming with brother.

She called Ibrahim her partner in crime and wrote, “When he says he’s always got my back...he doesn’t mean it. Happy Rakhi to all #brothersandsisters #partnerincrime #wortheverydime #forevermine #crazytime.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.