Meghan Markle is 'down-to-earth' not 'difficult', choir member refutes claims

Karen Gibson spoke at length about the royal wedding and Meghan Markle's repute

Several claims have been tarnishing Meghan Markle’s reputation, especially since she took an exit from the royal family with husband Prince Harry.

However, the claims rife about her ‘difficult’ and ‘demanding’ behavior were all negated by Karen Gibson, a member of the choir that sang at the 2018 royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

During her appearance on an episode of Lorraine, Gibson spoke at length about the royal wedding and the pair.

"They were wonderful, they were very down to earth and very friendly. We heard a bit of Harry's voice as well,” she told Christine Lampard.

Regarding Meghan’s reputation of being ‘difficult’, Gibson said: “Godmother of gospel. I have to say I didn't see the person that some people are talking about."

“Like any couple they liked things just so – you have a particular vision for your day and why not?” she said.

"You want it to be lovely both for the world and for each other,” she added.

The Kingdom Choir had sang the classic Stand By Me at the royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

"I think the song was very special to them and how it sounded,” she said about her performance.

Earlier, numerous statements by a palace staffer had come afloat after they spoke to British author Tom Quinn about the inside scoop for his upcoming book Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle.

It was revealed that the newest member of the clan was facing flak as Meghan was often referred to by staffers with fault-finding nicknames such as ‘Me-Gain’, ‘the Duchess of Difficult’, ‘Di 2’ and ‘Di Lite.’