‘Captain Marvel 2’: Nia DaCosta to direct sequel

Marvel Studios has a good track record with giving the green light to sequels, it wasn’t too surprising when it was confirmed earlier this year that Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, would be getting another movie.

Directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will not be returning for the upcoming sequel, Candyman's Nia DaCosta will take the helming reins from them.

Little Woods director Nia DaCosta has seen her career really take off in the last couple of years, taking work on 'Top Boy' and the upcoming new version of 'Candyman'. Now, she's Marvel's chosen filmmaker for 'Captain Marvel 2'.

DaCosta’s attachment is yet another sign of Marvel continuing to add diversity to its films, especially when it comes to the individuals behind the camera. Even though a budget is unknown, it is sure to be the biggest-budgeted tentpole to be helmed by a Black female director.



She joins a strong group of female filmmakers like Chloe Zhao and Cathy Yan, who each has been given the reins to huge comic book tentpoles, and Marvel and DC hope to keep this trend going.



Megan McDonnell, a story editor on the Marvel-based series WandaVision, penned the script for the Captain Marvel sequel, with Brie Larson returning to star.



In the first film, Larson’s Carol Danvers was a human who becomes involved in the war between two alien races, the Kree and shape-shifting Skrulls. Surviving an explosion tied to an alien engine imbued her with incredible power, turning her into Captain Marvel and making her one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film was released in March 2019 and grossed $1.13 billion worldwide.