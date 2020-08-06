Kate Middleton and Prince William play games during a surprise trip to arcade

Kate Middleton and Prince William headed to the summer resort spot Barry Island on Wednesday as businesses in Wales have been reopened amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tried their hands at a claw machine — however, their three children will be disappointed that they came up short. Kate's claw did hook a stuffed animal, to which the royal gave an enthusiastic double thumbs-up.



Kate and William, both 38, also had a laugh playing a game that involved throwing balls at a target.



The royal couple also spoke with business owners at a café and visited new beach huts on the promenade, recently restored with the installation of public art, entertainment spaces, a climbing wall and water feature.

For the outing, Kate donned an elegant belted long-sleeved seersucker dress decorated with a pink floral print by Emilia Wickstead.

The couple continued their day in Wales with a visit to the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff. For the first time, William and Kate wore face masks together as a precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince William chose a blue mask, while Kate's face covering was a pretty floral pattern that coordinated with her ensemble.

They also spoke with staff, residents and family in the garden to learn about the residents' and staff's challenges during the coronavirus outbreak and how they've been able to keep in touch with their loved ones.