Ellen DeGeneres' former DJ recalls harrowing experience of enduring 'toxicity' on set

A former DJ of The Ellen DeGeneres Show came forth revealing that the ongoing claims of toxic workplace on set are true as he had witnessed and experienced it first-hand.

Tony Okungbowa, who deejayed more than 1,600 episodes of the daytime US TV talk show, recalled the ordeal of working on the show.



“Hey Guys, I hope you are all keeping safe out there during these trying times,” Okungbowa, 52, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 4. “I have been getting calls asking me about the Ellen Degeneres Show and I would like to address the time I spent there.”

The Bob Hearts Abishola star continued, “While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward.”

Okungbowa appeared on the controversy-marred show from 2003 to 2006 and again from 2007 to 2013 before pursuing a career in acting.

Meanwhile, a number of A-list celebs from Hollywood have come out voicing support for Ellen.

“Close friends, like Jennifer Aniston, Justin Timberlake and Mario Lopez, are on her side,” a source told Us Weekly.

“They know that Ellen can be tough but accept that about her and know that it takes a lot of work to run a tight ship like her show. They get it," the insider added.