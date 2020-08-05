Miley Cyrus hints at new music

Miley Cyrus hinted at releasing new music as she took to social media to share a snippet of a new song.

She had last released a song titled "Slide Away" after her breakup with boyfriend Liam Hemsworth in 2019.

Miley Cyrus was likely to release more songs last year but had to postpone recording to undergo vocal cord surgery,

She turned to Twitter on Tuesday and uploaded a clip of her Hannah Montana song "Start All Over", and captioned the post: "Meet Miley Cyrus..... again. #SheIsComing #ButForRealThisTime", hinting at the start of her new chapter.

Cyrus also shared a snippet of a new song during an Instagram Live.

