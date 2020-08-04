‘Ertugrul’ star Cengiz Coskun says he received many marriage proposals from Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actor Cengiz Coşkun, who essays the role of Turgut Alp, the close friend of Ertugrul, has disclosed that he received several marriage proposals from Pakistani girls after series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi started airing with Urdu dubbing in Pakistan.
He made the revelation during an interview with a private TV channel in Pakistan on Eid-ul-Adha. Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi was also part of the interview.
Cengiz Coşkun said he received a lot of marriage proposals from Pakistani girls but he had to turn them all down because he is in love with someone else for a long time.
Regarding his future visit to Pakistan, the actor said he would visit the country as soon as the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end.
He further requested Afridi to teach him cricket whenever he visits the country in the near future.
Coşkun also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for urging his Pakistani people to watch Dirilis: Ertugrul.