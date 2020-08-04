Princess Diana responsible for Harry, Meghan Markle’s current situation, says her old pal

Lady Colin Campbell held Diana responsible for Harry and Meghan’s current situation

Prince Harry had been quite uncomfortable with his royal life long before he met Meghan Markle and decided to take an exit.

Now, the real cause of his uneasiness in the palace may have been disclosed by royal biographer Lady Colin Campbell who claims that the Duke of Sussex may be suffering from ‘second son complex.’

During an interview with The Sun, Campbell, who was a close friend of Harry and William’s late mother Prince Diana, said: "Harry suffers from a ¬second son complex. “He’s not counting his blessings at all. I’ve studied history, and he has the biggest chip on his shoulder of any member of the Royal Family in the past few centuries.”

“He has been so painfully troubled and unhinged by being the second son. Diana would big up his ego when he was younger. I remember thinking he needs to remember he can’t have it all. Barring a terrible disaster, he won’t be the next king,” she went on to say.

Campbell and the Princess of Wales became friends back when their children went to the same polo club. She said: “Diana would always say to me that William was like his father. She would jokingly say, ‘Harry is an airhead like me’. She used to spoil Harry rotten while William was treated normally. Harry got used to having what he wanted, it seemed to me, which he has taken into his adult life. William always had more gravitas but Harry has a lot of Diana in him.”

“Harry’s always been quite impulsive, as he’s proven with Meghan. He was quite wild as a child — warm-hearted but wild. He was always quick-tempered. In his late teens he almost got involved in a fight with a man (a paparazzi) his father’s age during a night out. He had to be bundled home by his security,” she continued.

She further went on to hold Diana responsible for Harry and Meghan’s current situation as well.

“Diana would encourage Harry to be more rebellious. She used to tell both boys, ‘I don’t care what you do as long as I don’t find out’. It wasn’t the soundest advice growing up. But Diana, despite being her own person, respected the Crown and its history. She was not entitled,” she said.