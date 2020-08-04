close
Mon Aug 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 4, 2020

Kim Kardashian's friend Jonathan Cheban deprived of his $250,000 watch

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 04, 2020

Reality star Kim Kardashian's close friend Jonathan Cheban was robbed at gun point over the weekend.

Th robbers reportedly pointed a gun to his mother's head before Cheban handed over his $250,000 Richard Mille watch.

Sharing the 'frightening' ordeal with a media outlet, Jonathan, 46, said the incident happened in the suburban area of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey on Sunday evening as he stood with his mum and a friend outside a private driveway.

"It was frightening. I want the guys caught," Jonathan told the Mail Online.

"The mugger had a gun pointed at my mother's head," he said. "There were two gunmen. It was frightening." Jonathan reported the incident to New Jersey police.

The incident comes four years after Jonathan supported his friend Kim Kardashian when she was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room.


