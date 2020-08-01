Ellen DeGeneres' show producers under fire after getting accused of sexual misconduct

Ellen DeGeneres has been under fire for mistreating employees who came forth revealing all about the toxic environment of the show.

In a shocking turn of events, as many as 36 former workers of the show accused its producers of sexual misconduct, harassment and assault.

As reported by BuzzFeed News on Thursday, July 30, fresh allegations were made against the head writer and executive producer Kevin Leman, who made sexual advances on an ex-staffer at a company party.

Responding to the allegations, Leman denied “any kind of sexual impropriety” saying that he does not believe he has ever had “a single HR or inter-personal complaint made” about him in his 17 years working on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The report also claimed that executive producer Ed Glavin “had a reputation for being handsy with women,” and 47 former employees told the website that he managed the team through fear and intimidation on a daily basis.

While Glavin did not address the claims publicly, Variety reported earlier on Thursday that he is set to step down from his position.

Another former staff member alleged that co-executive producer Jonathan Norman groomed him and attempted to sexually assault him.

Norman denied the allegations, saying, “I have never done anything to harm another staff member. Ever.” He also accused the staffer of having “ulterior motives for bringing down the show.”

Talking about how Ellen knows everything, a former employee said, “She knows. She knows s–t goes on, but also she doesn’t want to hear it.”