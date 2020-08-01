Prince Harry says he felt like a 'spare wheel' between Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry grew apart from his brother Prince William as the dynamic between the royal brothers changed drastically after their respective marriages.

In a recent interview with ET Canada, royal expert Katie Nicholl came forth revealing that Prince Harry “felt like a third wheel” when he carried out official engagements with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Talking about the explosive biography of Harry and Meghan, Katie revealed that while the media loved the idea of Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton being a fantastic team, Harry felt like 'a spare wheel.'



Katie added, "At points [in time], I even heard him complaining that he felt like the gooseberry, the third one along at the date. He never quite fitted in."

She further added, "I think Meghan has very much been the catalyst in giving him that confidence to break free from William and Kate and to break free from that trio dynamic, which was at times cosy and convenient, but actually wasn't really what he wanted."

Katie added that Meghan "very much a driving force" and wasn't being credited by people for "giving Harry confidence".

The new royals book details the tiff between Meghan and Harry and the Cambridges, adding the Queen didn't approve of their decision to quit the royal family and says Prince Charles gave them a “warning.”