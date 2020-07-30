Billie Eilish's 'My Future' releases today

Billie Eilish is all set to release her new song titled "My Future".

The singer on Tuesday took the internet by storm when she announced that she is going to release a new single.



According to the teen sensation, the song titled "My Future" will be out on Thursday at 4: 00 pm.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared an animated image with a caption that read, "'my future' OUT THURSDAY 4PM PT".

More than 5.8 million people had liked her Instagram post by Wednesday morning while thousands of others left comments.