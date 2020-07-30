Ellen DeGeneres getting a cold shoulder from her A-lister friends in Hollywood?

American comedian Ellen DeGeneres had once been hailed as one of the world's most admired women around the world, sharing her status with some remarkable names like Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama.

However, all of that seems to have come to a crashing halt as her past employees came forth to expose the façade she had allegedly been hiding behind the title of ‘the world’s kindest person.’

In the midst of the entire frenzy about her social repute tumbling, what many are left wondering is if the comedian has been abandoned by her several A-lister friends from the industry or are they too afraid to speak out against her?

As WarnerMedia investigates her show’s reportedly ‘toxic’ work environment, a report by The Sun digs deep into the relationship she now has with her superstar friends from Hollywood.

A source spilled to the outlet, saying: “Ellen has gained a reputation as a friend to the stars, but A-listers would have to take great risks to publicly defend the show.”

“The explosion of the #MeToo movement has really shone a light on workplace conduct in Hollywood. Studios are under pressure to change the culture,” the insider further added.

Amongst those that DeGeneres famously is on great rapports with, include Jennifer Aniston, Justin Timberlake, Oprah Winfrey, Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga. She has also managed to spark a friendship with the world’s most famous couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as she disclosed in 2019 how she got a chance to hold their son Archie during one of her trips to the UK.

The talk show host has been under fire since earlier this year when her past employees as well as guests started speaking out about their firsthand experiences of her abusive and hostile behavior.

Tom Majercak, her former bodyguard for the 86th Academy Awards in 2014, had also shared his unpleasant experience of working with her.

Shedding light on his experience working with DeGeneres, Majercak, who has high-profile companies like Apple, Twitter and Google on his resume, said the Oscars night was a bit demeaning for him.

"I'm holding their hands and walking them through individuals and large groups of people. Ellen is the one person that I've been assigned to — and I've been assigned to quite a few celebrities — that has never taken the time to say hi to me,” he told Fox News.

"Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn't even say 'hello,' or 'thank you for protecting my mother, my wife, and me.’ It was very cold and it was very sly and it was actually kind of demeaning in the way that she treats people other than those who are in her circle,” he added.

He went on to add that at the high-profile Oscars after-party, the Governors Ball, she had only permitted celebrities pre-approved by her, to come and talk to her at her table.

Prior to that, YouTube sensation NikkieTutorials aka Nikkie de Jager had also narrated her unpleasant experience of the time she made her appearance on The Ellen Show.

Back in April, a Twitter trend against DeGeneres had also come afloat where her past employees and those who had met her, recounted their unpleasant experiences with her, dubbing her as ‘one of the meanest people alive.’

Meanwhile, her crew members from The Ellen Show also recently came out, complaining that they hadn’t received communication from DeGeneres or the executives regarding their pay or working hours during the coronavirus pandemic.