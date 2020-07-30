Prince George is ‘singled out’ by the Queen and given perks for being ‘different’

Prince George is directly in line to the British throne, something royal fans are well aware of. However, what many may not know is that this results in him getting a different treatment as compared to his sister Princess Charlotte and younger brother Prince George.

The perks that are currently enjoyed solely by the seven-year-old were revealed by royal reporter Katie Nicholl who added that the prince is aware of the fact that he is “different” as he is “singled out” by the monarch, despite Prince William and Kate Middleton’s attempts at treating them all the same.

During an interview with OK! magazine, Nicholl said: “The true enormity of what his life will one day be isn’t something he’s fully aware of yet. I think George understands, like William did from a very early age, that he’s different from his younger brother and sister and that he’ll have a different future.”

“After all, he gets taken away to do photo shoots with Her Majesty the Queen, so he must notice he’s been singled out.”

Prince George’s solo quality time spent with his great grandmother is also something that has been observed on the royal family’s social media as well.







