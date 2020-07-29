Esra Bilgic soaks up the sun in her latest photos

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looked nothing short of a vision in her sun-kissed selfie and the latest picture has taken the internet by storm.



Esra, who essays the lead role in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and shared her adorable pictures with a simple caption “Anılar (Memories)”.

The actress looked ethereal in the sun-kissed selfie and other photos.



The endearing post has won the hearts of her fans on social media.

Earlier, the Turkish star posted a cryptic tweet related to Pakistan and left her Pakistani fans wondering.

Esra turned to Twitter and posted a cryptic tweet with a dancing girl emoticon, saying, “I’ve found my no. 1 in Pakistan.”

The latest tweet of Esra has left her Pakistani fans wondering and they are getting curious to find details regarding her ‘No. 1 in Pakistan’ tweet.