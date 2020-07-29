Esra Bilgic soaks up the sun in her latest photos

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looked nothing short of a vision in her sun-kissed selfie and the latest picture has taken the internet by storm.
Esra, who essays the lead role in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and shared her adorable pictures with a simple caption “Anılar (Memories)”.
The actress looked ethereal in the sun-kissed selfie and other photos.
The endearing post has won the hearts of her fans on social media.
Earlier, the Turkish star posted a cryptic tweet related to Pakistan and left her Pakistani fans wondering.
Esra turned to Twitter and posted a cryptic tweet with a dancing girl emoticon, saying, “I’ve found my no. 1 in Pakistan.”
The latest tweet of Esra has left her Pakistani fans wondering and they are getting curious to find details regarding her ‘No. 1 in Pakistan’ tweet.
