Olivia de Havilland, 'Gone With the Wind' star, dies at 104

Hollywood legend Olivia de Havilland died in her sleep at home in Paris on Saturday. She was 104.



Olivia de Havilland, a top box-office name of the 1930s and 40s, was known for her dedication and hard work. She came up during Hollywood’s Golden Age, the period spanning the end of silent films to the late 1950s.

She was the last surviving star of Gone With the Wind, the 1939 classic which recently came under scrutiny for its depiction of slavery in the pre-abolition South. De Havilland was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the movie.

De Havilland’s former lawyer Suzelle M. Smith said, “Last night, the world lost an international treasure, and I lost a dear friend and beloved client. She died peacefully in Paris.”

Reprising her role as Hernia, de Havilland started costarring the following year with the studio’s great swashbuckler Errol Flynn, and, in eight films together, the duo became one of the great screen teams of their time.



The veteran actress and two-time Oscar winner celebrated her birthday on July 1.