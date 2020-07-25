Esra Bilgic looks gorgeous in BTS photos from sets of ‘Ramo’

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has shared behind the scenes photos from the sets of her crime-drama TV series Ramo.



Esra Bilgic shared the adorable photos with co-star Murat Yildirim as the shooting for the new season of Ramo has begun in Istanbul.

Esra essays the female lead in the Turkish crime-drama TV series Ramo.

She turned to Instagram to share the photos in her story.



Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in the photo with Murat.

The Turkish actress, who essays the lead of role of Halime Sultan in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, has gained massive popularity in Pakistan after drama series started airing in Urdu language.