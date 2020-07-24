Justin Bieber shares new world tour dates for 2021

Justin Bieber, who postponed his 2020 world tour amid the coronavirus pandemic, has shared with the fans his rescheduled world tour for summer 2021.



Taking to Instagram, the I Don’t Care singer shared with the fans new world tour dates with a poster inscribed with “Justin Bieber …….World Tour 2021.”

In the caption, Justin Bieber wrote, “New world tour dates for 2021. Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe .”

According to the Sorry singer, the 45-date tour will kick off on June 2, 2021 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego and it will conclude in Sacramento, California on Aug. 15 at the Golden 1 Center.



Meanwhile, sharing an adorable photo of horses on photo-video sharing app, Justin Bieber wrote, “A good way for me to find peace is to connect with nature. The earths beauty can remind of gods goodness. A lot of times we find ourselves holding onto the negative things in our lives. Watching animals graze, clouds pass, or simply putting your feet in the grass can take you away from your anxious thoughts.”

He also shared lovely photos of his recent road trip with wife Hailey Bieber.





