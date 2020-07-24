Elton John sued by ex wife over memoir

Sir Elton John's ex-wife, Renate Blauel, is seeking an estimated £3m in damages amid claims the superstar broke the terms of their divorce deal.

The sound engineer, who was married to Sir Elton from 1984 until 1988, is suing the 73-year-old singer for writing about their relationship in his 2019 memoir 'Me'.

Renate, 67, previously filed for an injunction against her ex-husband back in June. New documents filed on 16 July claim that comments made by the 'Rocket Man' singer in his 2019 autobiography 'Me' about his relationship with Renate, which reportedly broke the terms of an agreement they made when they split up.

The disclosures triggered long-standing mental health problems, she claimed.



In response, Sir Elton's defence acknowledged the existence of the divorce agreement, which both parties signed, but denied any breaches or causing "psychological harm".



Sir Elton, according to papers filed at the High Court in London, agreed to remove certain passages from his autobiography before it was published last year, and in the final draft, Ms Blauel only appears on eight pages.

Sir Elton describes her in positive terms throughout the book, calling her "dignified", "decent" and "someone I couldn't fault in any way".