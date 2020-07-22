Amber Heard's old photo proves she lied about bruises, Johnny Depp's lawyer claims

An old photograph was shown in British court on Tuesday as evidence against Amber Heard's allegations of domestic abuse against Johnny Depp.

A photo of the former couple posing with Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards was presented before the court by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s lawyer, Eleanor Laws.

Heard, who was on the witness stand, was asked, “Do you agree that there is absolutely no injury on your face in this photo?”

The Aquaman actor, testifying on her behalf for the second day in Depp’s libel trial, said she was assaulted by her ex-husband the night prior to the March 2013 photo.

She first told the lawyer that she was unable to tell if the photograph, where she posed with Depp, Richards and her younger sister Whitney, showcased her injuries or not.

However, she then went on to add, “It looks like my lip was slightly swollen.”

“Does this photo show you before or after you were hit by Mr Depp?” Laws asked Heard.

Heard quickly retorted, saying: “Which time? There were a lot of incidents in March.”

The past paramours have been embroiled in a court war in Depp’s libel trial against British tabloid The Sun over a 2018 article that called him a “wife beater.”