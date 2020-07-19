close
Sun Jul 19, 2020
July 19, 2020

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky celebrates 44th birthday

Sun, Jul 19, 2020

 Elsa Pataky on Saturday celebrated her  44th birthday. Friends, colleagues and fans took to social media to send birthday wishes to Elsa.

Her husband and Australian actor Chris Hemsworth wished her by sharing a video on his Instagram account.

"Happy birthday @elsapatakyconfidential Your faceplanting backflips are truly one of a kin," the Thor actor captioned the video.

Pataky is known for her role as Elena Neves in The Fast and the Furious franchise. She has appeared in the films Snakes on a Plane, Giallo and Give 'Em Hell, Malone.a

