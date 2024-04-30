King Charles emotional moment with little girl leaves fans in tears

King Charles III, who made his return to frontline royal duties on Tuesday, almost brought royal fans to tears with his sweet gesture to an adorable flower girl outside University College Hospital (UCH) in London.



The King and Queen Camilla were greeted by two kids outside the building upon their arrival at UCH.

A little girl presented the King a bunch of flowers, and the 75-year-old monarch responded in the same manner as he also handed her a gift bag with the royal insignia printed on the side.

The adorable interaction moved royal watchers to tears, with one writing on social media: "How beautiful is that!! I have a bit of dust in my eye."

Some others admired the King's gesture with teary eyes. One commented: "awwwwww so sweet!!"

"What a treasure.." wrote another.

One fans responded as writing: "Such a thoughtful gesture by Charles and also thoughtful of the adorable little girl to give him flowers."

The emotional moment were captured when the King made a welcome return to royal duties for the first time since he announced his cancer diagnosis in February.

To a question about his treatment, the king responded: "I'm alright. Thank you" and he seemed incredibly pleased to be back out interacting with people again.



Charles, who's still receiving his cancer treatment, is hoping to be well enough to attend several big events over the summer as his doctors remain hopeful about his prognosis.