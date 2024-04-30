Buckingham Palace shares King Charles latest video with message to Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton encouraged by King Charles to her battle with cancer

King Charles III's office has celebrated the monarch's latest outing with royal fans by sharing an adorable video of him, sending an encouraging message to Princess Kate and others for their fight against cancer.

The royal family's social media accounts posted the video of the King and Queen Camilla with caption: "Thank you to all at @UCLH and @MacmillanCancer for your tireless work to provide cancer patients with the best care and support.

"Marking His Majesty’s return to public duties, The King and Queen spent time with patients to hear about their ongoing treatment and support."

The Palace also sent a message of love and care to the Princess of Wales with their meaningful words, stating: "The Wishing the very best to all those continuing cancer treatment on their path to recovery."

Princess Kate has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March.



The royal family seemingly encouraged the future Queen and other cancer patients for their struggle to win battle against the chronic disease.

The video attracted massive likes and hearts from the royal fans, with some writing in the comments section: "Great to see the King back and his beautiful Queen by his side."

