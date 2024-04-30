Barbra Streisand under fire after asking Melissa McCarthy about Ozempic

Barbra Streisand faces criticism after asking Melissa McCarthy about weight loss drug

Barbra Streisand has recently landed into hot water after she publicly asked Melissa McCarthy about taking Ozempic.



On April 29, Melissa posted two photos of herself alongside director Adam Shankman as they attended the Center Theatre Group's CTG The Gala event at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.

Following her post, Barbara wrote in the comment section, "Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?"

Interestingly, the remark was later deleted after Barbara was criticised by Melissa fans.



"Shame on you," said one user to Barbara.

Another remarked, "Rude, Barbra."

"Barbra, if you don’t have something nice to say…" added a third user.

Melissa never disclosed any workout regimen she used to lose weight but earlier she talked about numbers fluctuating on her weighing scale.

She told Extra in 2016, "No trick, nothing to tell, just super-boring life. You bring it real down, you don’t do anything fun, and you go to bed at 7:30 — that's the trick."

Meanwhile, Melissa, who performed a duet of Anything You Can Do with Barbara as part of the singer's Encore album.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly last year, Melissa stated, "Barbara is really funny," as she recounted what surprised her about the star when they first met.

"I think when Barbara opened the door she had leggings on and lunch meat in her hand. And I was like, none of this is what I expected," added Melissa.