Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looks stunning in latest photo shoot

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan, who has become a household name in Pakistan, looked nothing short of a vision in her latest photos.



Esra turned to Instagram and shared dazzling pictures taken for a Pakistani magazine recently.

The Turkish star shared the endearing post without any caption.

In the latest photos, Esra stunned in all-white ensemble while sporting black sunglasses.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Esra Bilgic, who essays the lead role of Halime Sultan in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, was recently made a brand ambassador for a Pakistani company as well.