Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland spending time secretly with the Sussexes

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland has been spending vacation time with the Sussexes at their Los Angeles home of late.

According to a source quoted by Us Weekly, “Doria Ragland continues to live with Meghan, Harry and Archie."

“This has been the most time she has spent with her grandson since he was born," the insider added.

As per the grapevine, Archie's grandmother does not only “get up in the morning and read to him,” but she and the Suits alum have been making the little one’s “all-organic” food together.

Meghan and Harry were blessed with a baby boy in May 2019. After his birth, another insider exclusively told the outlet that Ragland was “a big help with the baby and the life adjustment.”

Moreover, Harry also helped the actress transition to motherhood, the source added in July 2019, explaining, “[He] has been amazing and is a real hands-on coparent.”

The couple moved to LA earlier this year while announcing their exit from the royal family in a statement.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” they said in a joint statement at the time.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter.”