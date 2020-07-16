Meghan Markle under fire in plagiarism row for allegedly 'stealing' a Steve Jobs quote

Meghan Markle was accused of stealing a quote by Apple CEO Steve Jobs during the Girl Up summit

It seems that with everything Meghan Markle does, her antagonists find a way to criticize the former actor in one way or the other.

The Duchess of Sussex has sparked a new row of plagiarism after she delivered the keynote address for the Girl Up summit held earlier this week.

The former member of the British royal family was accused of stealing a quote by Apple CEO Steve Jobs during her speech in which she urged women to bring about change and work towards an equal society.

“And sometimes those voices can appear on the outside and somethings they can appear to be painfully loud, but you can use your own voice to down out that noise. Because that’s what it is: It is just noise,” she had said.

“But your voices are those of truth and hope, and your voices can and should be much louder,” she added.

Many critics pointed out that while the duchess’s words may have come from a good place, they still resembled the words of the late tech mogul.

During a commencement speech at Stanford University in 2005, Jobs had said: “Don’t be trapped by dogma ‒ which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your inner voice.”

Social media users turned their guns towards Meghan as one shared Jobs’s quote and commented: "What did you say in your Girl Up speech, Meghan? I can't hear you!"