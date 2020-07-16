Tom Hanks gets real about fighting coronavirus: 'Had no idea how it happened'

Tom Hanks opened up about his battle with the novel coronavirus in a recent interview with The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

The actor was promoting his movie Greyhound when he got candid about surviving the deadly virus.

Host Colbert joked that Hanks and his wife, actor and singer Rita Wilson, were “the first famous people” to be diagnosed with the virus and asked him about the experience.

Hanks told Colbert that the diagnosis came as a surprise. “We had no idea how it could have happened, where it could have happened,“ he said.

Opening up about the symptoms that he had, Hanks revealed, "Other than a headache, she had a higher fever than I did, she had horrible nausea."

He noted that while his wife lost her sense of taste and smell, he kept his. He, however, had a different symptom: “I had bones that felt like they were made out of soda crackers,” Hanks said. “Every time I moved around it felt like something was cracking inside of me.”

His other alarming symptom was, “A really sore butt.”

The actor also reiterated that wearing a mask is the least we can do to protect others from the disease.