Amber Heard's former PA Kate James claims actress ‘stole’ her rape ordeal story

Amber Heard's former personal assistant Kate James has said that the actress stole her sexual violence story to use as her own. She made the claims during day seven of Johnny Depp 's libel case against the tabloid.

James alleged that the actress ‘twisted’ the story she had shared with her about being raped at knife point while in Brazil.



Asked by Sasha Wass, representing the tabloid, whether she had been ‘influenced by Depp' into giving evidence against actress, James replied: ‘Absolutely not.’



She reportedly continued: "I’m here for my own reasons … I’m a sexual violence survivor and that’s very, very serious to take that stance if you are not one and I am one. That’s the reason I’m here, because I take offence."

When asked by David Sherborne, Depp’s lawyer, why she ‘took exception’, James responded: "Because Heard referred to a conversation we had about me being violently raped at machete point in Brazil and she used it as her own story.

"She referred directly to a violent rape that occurred to me 26 years ago and she twisted it into her own story and she used it for her own use," she added.

The 57-year-old 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN) over headlines labelling him a "wife beater" over allegations he was physically abusive to his then-wife Heard.



Depp has said that he was never abusive to his ex-wife and has claimed that she was the abusive one in their relationship.

The actor's ex-fiancee Winona Ryder is expected to give evidence on Thursday.