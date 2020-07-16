Nick Cannon offered job by company that recently condemned Eminem

Eminem recently tendered a public apology after he was called out by a black-owned media company over his leaked lyrics of one of his songs which he didn't release.

Eminem faced backlash because he had dissed several black artists and Revolt amid the nationwide protests against racism in the United States.

Revolt is owned by Sean Combs aka Diddy who swiftly reacted to the news that MTV fired Nick Cannon from his show "Wild 'N Out" over anti-semitic remarks.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Diddy shared a picture with Nick Cannon and wrote:"The only way we can change the narrative, educate, and uplift each other is if we do it together. Nick, my brother, I am here to support you fully in any way you need.⁣

⁣What we are not going to do is turn our backs on our brothers and sisters when they challenge the system.⁣⁣

Come home to @REVOLTTV, which is truly BLACK OWNED! We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture."

Eminem and Nick Cannon also have a beef going on between them as they released multiple diss tracks targeting each other last year.