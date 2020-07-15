Chrissy Teigen responds to conspiracy theories linking her with Jeffrey Epstein

Much like many bigwigs of late, Chrissy Teigen has also fallen prey to online rumours about her involvement with the notorious financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The supermodel turned to her social media to rubbish the claims going rife about her being linked to the late convicted predator.

The 34-year-old had an outburst after a user pointed fingers at her claiming she had taken down nearly 28,000 of her tweets, adding that she had also allegedly been on Epstein’s flight logs going to his Little St. James island.

“I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot STAND you idiots anymore and I’m worried for my family. Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you’re some sort of operative,” she shot back.

“[Expletive] detectives that can’t even do simple subtraction to see how much was deleted. That’s who we are working with here,” she added.

Upon another user’s comment claiming she was being ‘defensive’, Teignen responded saying: “This I don’t get. everyone thinking I’m guilty because I’m defensive. You understand you are calling me a pedophile, correct?”