Salma Hayek pens down emotional birthday note for mother Diana Jiménez

Salma Hayek Pinault penned down a heartwarming birthday message for her beloved mother Diana Jiménez Medina.



Taking to Instagram, the Like a Boss actress shared an adorable throwback photo with mother and wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful mother.”

“Thank you for the life the love and the genes,” she further said.

The endearing post has won the hearts of fans.



Salma’s fans and followers also dropped sweet birthday wishes in the comment box for her mother.

On the work front, Salma was last seen in Miguel Arteta-directorial Like a Boss. The film released in January 2020 collected over $29 million at the box office.