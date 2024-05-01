Prince William reveals how family is coping with Kate Middleton’s cancer

Prince William gave first update on the well-being of his cancer-stricken wife, Kate Middleton, and how their three children are coping with the news.

The Prince of Wales has resumed his royal duties and continued with engagements on Tuesday, April 30th, as he travelled to the north east of England, where he met finalists of his Earthshot Prize award in Seaham, County Durham.

The future King also headed to Newcastle to support a charity dedicated to suicide prevention and awareness for men.

While visiting the charity and meeting with the people, several royal supporters were waiting for William with flowers and union jack flags.

One of the supporters asked William about the well-being of his family, especially the Princess of Wales.

“Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?” asked a 60-year-old woman. To that, William replied, “All doing well, thank you. Yes, we’re doing well.”

Kate, who shares three children with William, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, Prince Louis, 6, announced that she was diagnosed with cancer in late March. The Princess revealed that she is currently undergoing preventative treatment for it.

This was the first time the Prince William had stepped out after cancer-stricken King Charles resumed his public duties, after getting a recommendation from his doctors.