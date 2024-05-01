Kate Middleton, Prince William pleasantly surprise fans with incredible post

Prince William and Kate Middleton treat fans to April Rewind

Kensington Palace offers glimpses into the lives of Prince William and Kate Middleton since the future Queen disclosed her shocking cancer diagnosis and treatment on March 22.



The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted fans with an "April Rewind," showcasing William's public engagements and the future Queen's wedding anniversary and Prince Louis's birthday posts.

The future King and Queen, both aged 41, shared numerous photos and videos capturing the month's significant moments. The video depicts William's activities throughout the month, suggesting his potential return to public duties with a band after Easter.

It comes after much loved royal couple delighted fans with their adorable picture to mark their 13th wedding anniversary.



The Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts shared a wedding picture of William and Kate to celebrate the special occasion with their fans, captioning: "13 years ago today!"

Meanwhile Prince Harry confirmed his UK trip in May, has attracted massive praise from fans.



