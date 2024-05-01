Prince Harry awaits 'emotional' challenge upon UK arrival

Prince Harry is expected to get emotional upon his arrival in the UK for a reason close to his heart.



For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex will attend the Invictus Games event in London on May 8 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the multi-sport festival.

Notably, it is the same place where Harry and Prince William's parents, the then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana, tied the knot in 1981.

The former working royal, who was already deeply affected by his parents' divorce, would once again feel emotional during his upcoming visit to St Paul's Cathedral.

Speaking of Harry's much-awaited appearance, the royal commentator, Charlotte Griffiths told GB News that Harry will feel "lonely" and "sad" upon his arrival.

She added, "That's where his parents got married. It's going to be a very sombre and senior event.".

The royal expert suggested that Meghan Markle, who is reportedly skipping the UK visit, should stand by her husband's side at the hour of his need.

Charlotte further shared, "Meghan is leaving him there alone, and I just think he's going to cast a really lonely portrait of a man without his friends around him, without his family and without senior members of the Royal Family. And no wife there with him as well."