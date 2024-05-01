Tori Spelling reveals major news on motherood plans

Tori Spelling expresses interest in pregnancy for the sixth time

Tori Spelling recently expressed desire to get pregnant with her sixth child.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum exclusively revealed to Misspelling podcast listeners on Tuesday, April 30 that the TV personality had a baby fever.

When guest Sara Evans said that "She would love to be pregnant again," Spelling, who is currently going through a menopause responded, exclaiming: "Same, my friend!"

The 53-year-old TV personality further added: "I am totally in menopause, but I'm still bummed."

The actress, who is already the mother of five children, including Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau, later added that she would "love to have another baby."

Meanwhile, Spelling asked Evans’ husband, Jay Barker to think about having kids again, saying she "should have frozen her eggs" when she had the chance to do so.

Continuing on the subject, she admitted: "Like, I should have freezed [sic] my eggs."

For the unversed, Tori co-parents her kids with estranged husband Dean McDermott.

However, the actress also shed light on being 'worried' about finding a future partner after her split from former partner due to the amount of children she has, adding: "I have five kids. Who wants that?"