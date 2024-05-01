Kate Lawler claims This Morning's Alison Hammond keeps beau's identity secret

Alison Hammond kept her Russian 'toyboy' matter discreet

Alison Hammond’s Big Brother co-star Kate Lawler recently revealed that the This Morning star kept her Russian toyboy matter discreet.

The 49-year-old TV personality, who is currently dating a Russian masseuse that’s about 20 years younger than her, is said to have met David after booking £150 massage sessions with him, as per The Sun.

Despite their age gap, the pair got into a relationship shortly after they sparked rumors.

However, a friend of Alison, Kate claimed that she had no idea about the This Morning star’s Russian affair.

Speaking to Heat Magazine, she said: "I didn't know she had one! I'll have to message her about this."

For the unversed, Alison and Kate have remained close friends since they starred on Big Brother together back in 2022 which is why Lawler being unaware came off as a surprise.

However, previously David and Alison were spotted, enjoying a romantic getaway at the zoo.

The star could be seen walking with her arm wrapped around her 6ft 10in boyfriend, spending quality time around Port Lympne Zoo in Kent.