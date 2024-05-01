Queen Camilla worried about King Charles as he resumes public duties

The monarch attended his inaugural official engagement since his cancer diagnosis

King Charles made his comeback to public duties yesterday, accompanied by his supportive wife Queen Camilla.



Speaking to GB News royal expert Jennie Bond said: "I think what a relief, actually for Camila. She's been flying solo for the last four months and heading up the Royal Family, keeping the show on the road.

"I think everybody, well, I know not everybody in the country, would concede that she's done it pretty magnificently and that she's appeared to thrive on it.

"She's looking amazing and very energized. But behind the scenes, she must have been so concerned about her husband.

"So to be out together as a dual act, I think would have been a great relief for her. She just is absolutely his rock and keeps him grounded and keeps him cheerful."







