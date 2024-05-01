Eva Mendes sings praises for Ryan Gosling as he promotes her new book

Eva Mendes responded to Ryan Gosling with fondness after his kind gesture during the promotions of The Fall Guy.

Ryan went above and beyond to show his ladylove that he was supporting her before Eva's book Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries was released. In an interview with Hits Radio, Ryan read the book's title on a cream-colored t-shirt.

The 2 Fast 2 Furious actress is now gushing about Ryan on her Instagram page, sharing screenshots of her admirers' reactions.

She wrote, “Feeling the love from my Cuban Papi!”

“And loving that beautiful Mami -Emily Blunt- so mucho! Love all around!”, she added, praising the Oppenheimer actress.

The mother of two has previously revealed to Publisher's Weekly that the actor from The Notebook is inspired by her real-life family in the novel.

She said, “Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries is a love letter to my kids and yours.”

“At my home and in Desi's, we try to deal with the never-ending worries and anxieties that we all have, so those negative thoughts don’t take over and dominate”, continued Eva.

The picture book, which narrates the tale of a girl afraid of monsters under her bed, will be published by the former Hollywood actress in September.