Britney Spears' feud with sister Jamie Lynn takes a new turn

Britney Spears mocks sister Jamie Lynn for her recent TV appearance

Britney Spears recently went public about her feud with sister Jamie Lynn, mocking her recent TV appearance.

Spears is on the outs with her sister, flaring up the argument once again.

The Oops I did it again star mocked her younger sibling’s participation in the reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Reflecting on Jamie’s time on the show, she recalled her sister being offered a "bath in the jungle" by her cast-mates while she cried about missing her children.

Comparing it with her own bitter experiences, including 'V***** rash' and 'baby b**** rash,' the 42-year-old Toxic singer tagged along a caption that read: "I like talking like my assistant…she’s British!!! I wanna be a little b**** and get a bath in the jungle like my sis."

Her snub added fuel to the ongoing tension between the two sisters.

For the unversed, Spears’ sister previously brushed off the feud speculations with her sister.



Opening up about her relationship with her sister during the I Am A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! reality TV show back in November 2023, Jamie gushed: "I love my sister."

"Anything my sister ever did, I always thought was the best. If anyone ever said anything to me about my sister, I have always given them a shut up call," she added.