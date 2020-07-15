Britney Spears performs freestyle dance to Rihanna's 'Never Ending'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Britney Spears wowed fans on Tuesday as she performed some freestyle dance moves to Rihanna's track 'Never Ending'.
The Grammy winner gushed about the 32-year-old cosmetics mogul's 2016 hit album, 'Anti'. 'I feel like I am flying with this song,' she praised on her Instagram Story.
The 38-year-old flashed her toned abs while working up a sweat in a cropped white top and a low-rise pair of pink polka dot shorts.
Earlier, the mother-of-two, who shares her sons Jayden, 13, and Sean, 14, with ex Kevin Federline, returned to social media with a gripping performance to Billie Eilish.