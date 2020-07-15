close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 15, 2020

Britney Spears performs freestyle dance to Rihanna's 'Never Ending'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 15, 2020

Britney Spears wowed fans on Tuesday as she  performed some freestyle dance moves to Rihanna's track 'Never Ending'.

The Grammy winner gushed about the 32-year-old cosmetics mogul's 2016 hit album, 'Anti'.  'I feel like I am flying with this song,' she praised on her Instagram Story.

The 38-year-old flashed her toned abs  while working up a sweat in a cropped white top and a low-rise pair of pink polka dot shorts.

Earlier, the mother-of-two, who shares her sons Jayden, 13, and Sean, 14, with ex Kevin Federline, returned to social media with a gripping performance to Billie Eilish.

Latest News

More From Entertainment